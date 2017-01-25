Sperry Man Bound Over For Trial For Shooting, Maiming Man

A Sperry man was bound over for trial Tuesday at his preliminary hearing after the district attorney's office upgraded and added charges in connection to the September shooting and assault of a man, according to court documents.

Steven Ray Bozworth, 50, was arrested September 24, 2016, after Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies said he beat another man with a hammer and shot the victim. The incident happened outside a car wash at 6500 North Peoria the night of September 24.

A witness said Bozworth hit the victim with the hammer as many as 50 times. Police said the victim had significant blunt force trauma to his head.

The arrest report didn't provide information about what started the confrontation between the two men.

Bozworth was initially charged in September with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded not guilty and posted bond October 12.

He was due in court January 24, 2017, for his preliminary hearing, but on January 23, the assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge was upgraded to one count of shooting with intent to kill and he was also charged with maiming and assault and battery with intent to kill, online court records show.

At the preliminary hearing Tuesday the judge said there was sufficient probable cause and bound Bozworth over for trial and he was taken into custody.

He's scheduled to appear in court January 30.