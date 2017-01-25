Sperry Man Bound Over For Trial For Shooting, Maiming Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sperry Man Bound Over For Trial For Shooting, Maiming Man

Posted: Updated:
Steven Ray Bozworth's January 24, 2017, mugshot Steven Ray Bozworth's January 24, 2017, mugshot
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Sperry man was bound over for trial Tuesday at his preliminary hearing after the district attorney's office upgraded and added charges in connection to the September shooting and assault of a man, according to court documents.

Steven Ray Bozworth, 50, was arrested September 24, 2016, after Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies said he beat another man with a hammer and shot the victim. The incident happened outside a car wash at 6500 North Peoria the night of September 24. 

9/25/2016 Related Story: Deputies: Sperry Resident Shoots, Attacks Man

A witness said Bozworth hit the victim with the hammer as many as 50 times. Police said the victim had significant blunt force trauma to his head. 

The arrest report didn't provide information about what started the confrontation between the two men. 

Bozworth was initially charged in September with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He pleaded not guilty and posted bond October 12. 

He was due in court January 24, 2017, for his preliminary hearing, but on January 23, the assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge was upgraded to one count of shooting with intent to kill and he was also charged with maiming and assault and battery with intent to kill, online court records show. 

At the preliminary hearing Tuesday the judge said there was sufficient probable cause and bound Bozworth over for trial and he was taken into custody.

He's scheduled to appear in court January 30. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.