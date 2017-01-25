Tulsa Botanic Garden Hosting Weekend Color Walk - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Botanic Garden Hosting Weekend Color Walk

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Botanic Garden has something fun planned for families this Saturday. It's called a Color Walk - discovering colors in a winter garden.

Lori Hutson is the Communications and Program director at the Botanic Garden; she gave us a preview of this weekend's color walk.

"When you start looking you see the yellow over here, you see kind of orange," she said.

Every family will get a color guide to see how many you can find.

"Is that a bright yellow, or kind of a muddy mustardy yellow," she said.

There's a purple bench, but I'm not sure that counts.

There are some pansies - yellow, and green.

Hutson: “And see there's purple from this penstemon. These are purple leaves."
Rick: "It's a what-stemon?"
Hutson: "A penstemon."

The flowers are gone, but it's left behind beautiful leaves.

Evergreens are always green, except in winter - sometimes they are not.

There are a lot of colors to be found, and concrete critters to identify, and even an Oklahoma rock – but you’re gonna have to find that yourself.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
