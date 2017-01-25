Tulsa Botanic Garden Hosting Weekend Color Walk

There are a lot of colors to be found and even concrete critters to identify.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden has something fun planned for families this Saturday. It's called a Color Walk - discovering colors in a winter garden.

Lori Hutson is the Communications and Program director at the Botanic Garden; she gave us a preview of this weekend's color walk.

"When you start looking you see the yellow over here, you see kind of orange," she said.

"Is that a bright yellow, or kind of a muddy mustardy yellow," she said.

There's a purple bench, but I'm not sure that counts.

There are some pansies - yellow, and green.

Hutson: “And see there's purple from this penstemon. These are purple leaves."

Rick: "It's a what-stemon?"

Hutson: "A penstemon."

The flowers are gone, but it's left behind beautiful leaves.

Evergreens are always green, except in winter - sometimes they are not.

There are a lot of colors to be found, and concrete critters to identify, and even an Oklahoma rock – but you’re gonna have to find that yourself.