OHP: Pilot Found Dead In Plane Crash Near Zena

DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the pilot in a plane found near Zena has died.

The plane was located by the OHP air unit near Zena, just west of Highway 59 and State Highway 127. It was found upside down in a field.

According to FAA records, the plane was a Cessna 172 that was built in 1956. The pilot was the only person on board.

The NTSB has been informed on the fatal crash and is in charge of the investigation.

The Grove Sun is reporting that OHP identified the pilot as Bob Hudson, a local medical missionary pilot. The plane was registered to Mexico Medical Missions.

The plane was supposed to land at Grove's airport but never did, and no one on the ground was able to contact the pilot.

We're told the private plane took off near Zena, about 20 miles from Grove.

Two GRDA boats began a search in Grand Lake south of Monkey Island and Delaware County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped with the ground search.

