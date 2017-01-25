BA Police Arrest Man For Having, Sending Child Pornography

A man called police after he said Josh Gauger sent him pictures of boys in sex acts.

Police arrested a Broken Arrow man for having and sending child pornography.

Investigators said the two men initially began chatting on the app Grinder when Gauger asked the man if he was into anything taboo and sent the photos.

The man saved the pictures to show police.

Officers said Gauger admitted he had around 500 such pictures on his phone he’d downloaded from the internet.