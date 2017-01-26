Chilly Start For The Next Couple Of Days - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chilly Start For The Next Couple Of Days

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Temps are pretty chilly this morning with lows in the 20's and 30's and northwest winds around 10 mph.   We’re looking at highs in the mid-40's again today along with sunshine and lighter winds compared to yesterday but still in the 10 to 15 mph range for the middle of the afternoon.   Despite the lighter wind speeds, the fire danger will remain elevated today due to low humidity and dry conditions.   Basically this will not change much for the next few days, so use caution.

The upper air pattern will remain from the northwest for the next few days and will keep us on the cooler side of temperatures through at least Saturday morning.   Temps will be in the 20's for lows and highs in the 40's, nearing 50 Friday.

This weekend continues to present some minor challenges as a down sloping component to the flow should bring warmer air (mid 50's) into the area Saturday afternoon but another upper level trough across the Midwest should also bring coder air into the Missouri Valley Saturday night into Sunday.   This may set up a scenario with colder air located to the ENE of the metro Sunday (upper 40's) and lower to mid-50's along and west of the metro Sunday.   North winds will remain this weekend along with mostly sunny conditions.   By early next week, the pattern will slowly begin to change from a northwest flow to zonal pattern, at least for a few days.   This means south winds will return Monday with a noticeable warming trend with highs moving into the lower 60's.

The middle of the week hasn’t changed when compared to yesterday’s data.   Another mid-level trough should slide across part of the nation around the middle of next week and this have a tendency to push a front southward into at least the northern third of Oklahoma around Wednesday.   At this point, we may see an active pattern developing by the 1st weekend in February.

A quick word regarding the fire danger.   While the fire weather spread is not nearly as high today compared to yesterday, the fire danger issues will remain through the next few days.  Humidity values will remain quite low for the next few afternoons The fire danger issues will remain elevated across eastern OK with abundant dry vegetation and the dormant season underway.   Please use caution.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day.

Alan Crone

