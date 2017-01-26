President Trump Calls Chelsea Manning An 'Ungrateful Traitor'

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning, former Oklahoma soldier Chelsea Manning should have never been released from prison.

In his tweet, President Trump called 29-year-old Chelsea Manning an "ungrateful traitor."

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

As one of his final acts as outgoing president, Barack Obama commuted the Manning's 35-year sentenced to time served.

Chelsea Manning, a transgender soldier, was sentenced by a military court for leaking classified government and military documents to the WikiLeaks website.

Manning, whose name was Bradley at the time of her arrest in 2010, worked as an intelligence analyst in Iraq.