No One Inside Tulsa Home Destroyed By Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Fire destroys an elderly Tulsa couple's home early Friday.  

The Tulsa Fire Department got the call just before 6 a.m. to the home near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South 74th East Avenue.

Fire Captain Stan May says they arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof. He says firefighters conducted a search and determined no one was inside.

The elderly woman returned to the home after the fire, but was taken to the hospital by EMSA after she slipped and fell outside her home.

Neighbors told News On 6, the woman's husband is on hospice care and now they've lost their home.

Another neighbor, whose wife called 911 says he plans to do more to help the homeowner while she's dealing with all of this at once. 

"Praying for her and anything we can do when she gets home - comfort her and make sure she's okay," said Joe Perez.

Because of the intensity of the fire, firefighters had to spray water on houses on either side of the burning home to keep them from catching on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

