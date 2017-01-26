Police Investigate Armed Robbery Of Tulsa Braums Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Investigate Armed Robbery Of Tulsa Braums Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Officers say two men armed with handguns entered the Braums in the 10100 block of East 31st Street late Wednesday and forced employees to the back of the store.

After taking money from the store's registers and safe, the pair ran out, heading west on 31st Street in a red pickup.  

Police are now trying to determine if a 26-year-old man arrested after that armed robbery is one of the suspects.  

He is identified as Brandon Oliver.

After the robbery, police located pickup, which turned out to be stolen, abandoned in a yard in the 3300 block of South 102nd East Avenue.

A neighbor told police he saw a black car leaving the area.  A short time later, police located a car matching the description to what they were given and took Oliver into custody.

A search of the car turned up a handgun under a car seat.

Police say right now, they cannot connect Brandon Oliver to the armed robbery, but say he was arrested for several outstanding felony warrants.

