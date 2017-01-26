Police Release Names In Fatal Crash West Of Collinsville - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Release Names In Fatal Crash West Of Collinsville

By: Richard Clark, NewsOn6.com
Photo of the wreck provided by Scot Vickers. Photo of the wreck provided by Scot Vickers.
Photo of the scene of the wreck, showing the pickup on its side and the car in the ditch. Photo of the scene of the wreck, showing the pickup on its side and the car in the ditch.
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police say a Sperry woman died when her car collided with a pickup on Highway 20 west of Collinsville Thursday morning.

Collinsville Police say Leslie Ray Thompson, 52, of Collinsville was driving west in a 2008 GMC pickup when his truck hit an eastbound 2004 Dodge Stratus driven by 66-year-old Barbara Diane McKinney of Sperry.

Police say the truck was eight or nine feet over the center line when it hit the car head on, but they don't know why.

McKinney died in the crash. A medical helicopter took Thompson to a Tulsa hospital.

The wreck happened at about 7:30 a.m. just west of Memorial Drive.

The pickup came to rest on its side in the eastbound lane of the two-lane highway. The car came to a stop in the ditch on the south side of the highway.

