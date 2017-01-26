Number Of Oklahoma Influenza-Related Deaths Rises To Eight - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Number Of Oklahoma Influenza-Related Deaths Rises To Eight

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma health officials report two new flu-related deaths over the past week, raising the number statewide to eight.  

The latest deaths occurred in Craig and Pottawatomie counties.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says there has been three deaths in Tulsa County so far this flu season.  

1/19/2017 Related Story: Tulsa County Records Its Third Flu-Related Death

The OSDH says seven of the deaths were persons age 65 or older.  The eighth death was a juvenile in Rogers County earlier this month.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 94.  As of January 24th, the department says 455 people have spent time in the hospital since the flu season began in October 2016.

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations in the state, with 102, followed 74 in Oklahoma County. Elsewhere, Cleveland County has had 34 hospitalizations and Creek County has had 25 due to the flu.  

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  • Adair 4
  • Blaine 3
  • Canadian 5
  • Carter 7
  • Cherokee 6
  • Cleveland  34
  • Comanche 5
  • Craig 2
  • Creek  25
  • Custer 8
  • Garfield 20
  • Garvin 2
  • Grady 2
  • Grant 2
  • Harper 1
  • Hughes  1
  • Johnston 1
  • Kay 14
  • Kingfisher 4
  • Lincoln 4
  • LeFlore 2
  • Lincoln 5
  • Logan  12
  • Major 1
  • Mayes 12
  • McClain 7
  • McCurtain 2
  • Murray 2
  • Muskogee  5
  • Noble 2
  • Nowata 1
  • Oklahoma  74
  • Okmulgee 7
  • Osage 6
  • Ottawa 2
  • Pawnee 2
  • Payne 9
  • Pittsburg 2
  • Pontotoc 4
  • Pottawatomie  15
  • Rogers 13
  • Seminole  1
  • Sequoyah 1
  • Stephens  4
  • Tulsa  102
  • Wagoner 10 
  • Washington 4 
  • Washita 1 
  • Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

