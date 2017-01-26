Number Of Oklahoma Influenza-Related Deaths Rises To Eight

Oklahoma health officials report two new flu-related deaths over the past week, raising the number statewide to eight.

The latest deaths occurred in Craig and Pottawatomie counties.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says there has been three deaths in Tulsa County so far this flu season.

The OSDH says seven of the deaths were persons age 65 or older. The eighth death was a juvenile in Rogers County earlier this month.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 94. As of January 24th, the department says 455 people have spent time in the hospital since the flu season began in October 2016.

Tulsa County continues to report the most flu hospitalizations in the state, with 102, followed 74 in Oklahoma County. Elsewhere, Cleveland County has had 34 hospitalizations and Creek County has had 25 due to the flu.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 4

Blaine 3

Canadian 5

Carter 7

Cherokee 6

Cleveland 34

Comanche 5

Craig 2

Creek 25

Custer 8

Garfield 20

Garvin 2

Grady 2

Grant 2

Harper 1

Hughes 1

Johnston 1

Kay 14

Kingfisher 4

Lincoln 4

LeFlore 2

Lincoln 5

Logan 12

Major 1

Mayes 12

McClain 7

McCurtain 2

Murray 2

Muskogee 5

Noble 2

Nowata 1

Oklahoma 74

Okmulgee 7

Osage 6

Ottawa 2

Pawnee 2

Payne 9

Pittsburg 2

Pontotoc 4

Pottawatomie 15

Rogers 13

Seminole 1

Sequoyah 1

Stephens 4

Tulsa 102

Wagoner 10

Washington 4

Washita 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.