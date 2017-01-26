Mexico's President Cancels Meeting With Trump Over Border Wall - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mexico's President Cancels Meeting With Trump Over Border Wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he has informed the White House he has canceled trip to Washington.

President Donald Trump sent two messages early Thursday on Twitter, saying if “Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.” 

The meeting was originally scheduled for January 31. 

Mr. Trump also criticized the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement as a “one-sided trade deal.”

The tweets come just after Peña Nieto held a press conference Wednesday night condemning Mr. Trump’s decision to forge ahead with the border wall he repeatedly promised to build during his presidential campaign. 

“I have said time and time again, Mexico will not pay for any wall,” the Mexican leader said. He went on to issue an order designating the 50 Mexican consulates in the U.S. as defense centers to protect the rights of Mexican nationals.

On Wednesday during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security headquarters, Mr. Trump signed an executive order calling for “the immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border.” It also provided added border patrol resources to DHS. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
