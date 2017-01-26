Investigation Begins Into Fatal Delaware County Plane Crash

Federal investigators are at the scene of a deadly airplane crash which happened Wednesday evening near Grove.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been at the scene since the wreckage was discovered.

Troopers say Bob Hudson was killed in the crash of his Cessna 172 airplane.

His daughter told News On 6 Hudson was flying from Zena to Grove in order to do some maintenance on the plane. She said he planned to sell the plane.

It crashed just a half a mile from the grass strip near Zena.

Hudson's grandson, Braden Bennett, said he could not believe it when he heard the news.

"It felt like a typo to me where, it was just, shock is what it was."

Bennett says this was his grandfather's second crash. He says Hudson crashed near Oklahoma City, but made it out safely.