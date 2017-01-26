Missing Tulsa Teen With Autism Found Safely

Thanks to an alert citizen, a missing Tulsa teen with autism was safely located Thursday evening.

Police said around 6:45 p.m., officer received a call with the location of 16-year-old Nathan Goines. They said the citizen recognized him as he walked down a street.

He was safely located and placed back into custody without incident.

Thursday, police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children asked for the public's help to locate Goines, who had been missing since January 20th.