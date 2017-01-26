TU Loses Three-Star RB To Baylor

University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.More >>
Before Saturday’s game, the Tulsa Drillers hosted more than 50 youths from the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Metro Tulsa for a baseball skills clinic.More >>
Most times an athlete's sports career ends after high school or college; but a former Broken Arrow football star is still having success, just in a whole new realm.More >>
The quest to make Harold Kuntz a better golfer continues.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
