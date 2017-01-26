TU Loses Three-Star RB To Baylor

Three-star running back Abram Smith announced via Twitter that he has chosen to attend Baylor after decommitting from Tulsa Dec. 31.

When Abram initially decided to switch on his program of choice, he tweeted: “First of all, I would like to thank all of the coaches at Tulsa for recruiting me and taking an interest in me. But, after talking it all over and over again with my parents, I have [come] down to the decision that I am going to decommit and reopen my recruiting process.”

On Wednesday evening, the Abilene product tweeted a picture in a Bears uniform.

On his recommitment, he tweeted: “Bless[ed] to say that I have received an offer from the University of Baylor. Also, along with that, I would like to announce that I am committing to Baylor and will further my academic and athletic career there. I plan on early enrolling into Baylor. I would like to thank Coach Rhule and all of the coaching staff for the great opportunity. Sic ‘em [Bears]!”

Smith also had offers from Texas Tech, Navy, and Stephen F. Austin.