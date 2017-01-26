Tulsa Jury Convicts Defendant In Shotgun Murder

A jury convicted a man of murder Thursday in a shooting that happened happened in 2015.

Marcus Runnels was 27 when he fired a shotgun twice, hitting Leland Mitchell, 42, who was backing out of his driveway, according to police.

It happened in the 1300 block of North Birmingham Place on December 15, 2015.

Police said Runnels and Mitchell had been arguing when Runnels got a shotgun and fired twice at Mitchell from about 50 feet away.

Officers arrested Runnels after a standoff that lasted several hours.

On Thursday, January 26, 2017, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and assault and battery. The same jury will deliberate to decide what sentence to recommend.