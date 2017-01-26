Local Woman Hopes To Empower Mothers With New Jewelry

Amy Leverton has held onto four ounces of milk since then. When she found Villareal's jewelry on Facebook, she knew she had found its purpose.

A local kindergarten teacher has started a new business, with the hopes of empowering moms everywhere.

It took Tiffany Villareal a month to figure out exactly how to make her unique pieces of jewelry, but, it’s already changed the life of a grieving mother.

"I worked for about a month at my house trying to figure out how to create the pieces to make them stable and make them last," Villareal said.

Villareal created Milk Way Breast Milk Jewelry. She can take one ounce of breast milk and turn it into a necklace, ring, or pair of earrings.

"I think that it's pretty self-sacrificing for a woman to breast feed her child. It's hard. And I think they deserve something special to remember it by," she said.

One mother's journey was harder than most.

"About four years ago, I had just gotten to my third trimester of my pregnancy and I lost my little girl," Amy Leverton said.

Leverton has held onto four ounces of milk since then. When she found Villareal's jewelry on Facebook, she knew she had found its purpose.

"Words can't even explain how grateful I am to her for being able to make something so precious to me. She's a miracle worker in my eyes," Leverton said.

She said the breast milk inside the piece of jewelry is the last thing she has left of her daughter.

"It means a lot,” she said. “She was the greatest gift God has ever given me, and she was taken away so quickly. So it was really, kind of like a (relieved sigh), to kind of be able to have a little piece of her with me everywhere I go."

The pieces range from $35 to $50. You can find more information here.