Jenks Students Talk To Astronaut About Life In Space - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jenks Students Talk To Astronaut About Life In Space

Posted: Updated:
Jenks students got to Skype with astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who’s aboard the International Space Station. Jenks students got to Skype with astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who’s aboard the International Space Station.
Jonathan Kelvington, an eighth grader at Jenks, was one of the lucky students chosen to ask Kimbrough a question. Jonathan Kelvington, an eighth grader at Jenks, was one of the lucky students chosen to ask Kimbrough a question.
JENKS, Oklahoma -

More than 1,000 students at Jenks High School took their education to new heights Thursday.

They Skyped with astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who’s aboard the International Space Station; it was an event for Flight Night's Space Week.

The purpose was to inspire students to reach for the stars.

The kids were able to ask Kimbrough anything they wanted to about life in space.

The astronaut showed the kids how the shuttle worked, what he ate in space, and even how to play basketball in zero gravity.

Jonathan Kelvington, an eighth grader at Jenks, was one of the lucky students chosen to ask Kimbrough a question.

Kelvington: "He was just talking about how much work he put in and he said it was kind of hard but he just kept going."
Sawyer: "Did you get anything from that?"
Kelvington: “Yeah, it showed me not to give up on anything just keep going."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.