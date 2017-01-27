Pleasant Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pleasant Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

No major changes are likely to occur for the next few days but we’ll see a gradual warming trend with temps in the 50's this weekend with some lower to mid-60's returning Monday.   The rain chances will remain void for at least the next 7 days but may return by the 1st weekend in February.  Temps today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still in the upper 40's along with sunshine along with a few high clouds. Gusty winds from 10 to 15 mph will keep the fire danger elevated across eastern OK.

Stay Connected With The News On 6

The upper air flow will remain from the northwest today into the weekend and this will bring a long wave trough into the state later today with a few high clouds but with very little impact on sensible weather.   Saturday morning the lows will start in the mid-20's with highs maxing around 50 for the metro. 

Weather Alerts

 Colder air is still likely to invade the upper Midwest Sunday, and some of this may clip the far NE part of the state with some folks around the Miami to Grand Lake area staying in the upper 40's for daytime highs, while locations along and west of Tulsa will be moving into the lower to mid-50s.

Early next week the pattern will warm us into the lower or mid-60's Monday and near 60 Tuesday.  The surface winds, dry vegetation, and expected thermal profile Monday may increase the fire danger to a near critical category. Wednesday into Thursday a surface front will slide into the state and drop out temps around 10 degrees for most spots.

WARN Interactive Radar

Later in the week, the upper air flow will become more from the west or southwest and this will help to bring an upper level wave near the area Friday.   A surface low will develop in response to this feature and should give us a chance for a few showers or storms by next weekend.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Showers Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    We’re tracking a weak system near our area this morning that’s bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma.   This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours. 

    More >>

    We’re tracking a weak system near our area this morning that’s bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma.   This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours. 

    More >>

  • Eastern Oklahoma Seeing A Break From The Heat

    Eastern Oklahoma Seeing A Break From The Heat

    The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another strong front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.  

    More >>

    The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another strong front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.  

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.