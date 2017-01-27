Pleasant Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.
We're tracking a weak system near our area this morning that's bringing scattered showers across part of northern Oklahoma. This system will track to the southeast through the morning and midday hours.
The pattern change that started last Friday will continue for at least the next 7 days with another strong front moving into the Thursday bringing another reduction in temp and local dew point temps.
