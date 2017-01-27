Pleasant Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

No major changes are likely to occur for the next few days but we’ll see a gradual warming trend with temps in the 50's this weekend with some lower to mid-60's returning Monday. The rain chances will remain void for at least the next 7 days but may return by the 1st weekend in February. Temps today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still in the upper 40's along with sunshine along with a few high clouds. Gusty winds from 10 to 15 mph will keep the fire danger elevated across eastern OK.

The upper air flow will remain from the northwest today into the weekend and this will bring a long wave trough into the state later today with a few high clouds but with very little impact on sensible weather. Saturday morning the lows will start in the mid-20's with highs maxing around 50 for the metro.

Colder air is still likely to invade the upper Midwest Sunday, and some of this may clip the far NE part of the state with some folks around the Miami to Grand Lake area staying in the upper 40's for daytime highs, while locations along and west of Tulsa will be moving into the lower to mid-50s.

Early next week the pattern will warm us into the lower or mid-60's Monday and near 60 Tuesday. The surface winds, dry vegetation, and expected thermal profile Monday may increase the fire danger to a near critical category. Wednesday into Thursday a surface front will slide into the state and drop out temps around 10 degrees for most spots.

Later in the week, the upper air flow will become more from the west or southwest and this will help to bring an upper level wave near the area Friday. A surface low will develop in response to this feature and should give us a chance for a few showers or storms by next weekend.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone