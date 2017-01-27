Repairs Underway To Fix Tulsa Street Sinkhole - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Repairs Underway To Fix Tulsa Street Sinkhole

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa says it will temporarily open 15th Street Friday afternoon after workers began fixing a sinkhole at the intersection with South Peoria.

The sinkhole was discovered late Thursday on 15th Street, just east of Peoria.  

Workers said it appears to be a problem with a sanitary sewer line under the street and early Friday, they began emergency repairs.

One westbound lane of 15th Street and one southbound lane on Peoria were closed while those repairs were underway.   

The city says they will again close down the same lanes Monday starting at about 8 a.m. to finish paving over the hole.  

