Fire Forces Evacuation Of Tulsa Motel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Forces Evacuation Of Tulsa Motel

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Smoke from a small fire forced residents out of a Tulsa motel early Friday.

A man driving home from work spotted smoke pouring out of the Georgetown Plaza Motel in the 8500 block of East 27th Street and called the fire department.

Orlando Person and the motel manager began knocking on doors to help residents escape.

"A few people came out but the smoke got so thick that, I had to come out," said Orlando Person.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to just one room on the first floor and they put it out quickly.  

Most of the residents were allowed to go back inside after the fire. The only exception was residents living on either side of the damaged room.

They said no one was in that room at the time of the fire and none of the motel's residents were injured.

Person says he didn't hear any smoke detectors going off while he was inside.  Fire officials told News On 6 they would make sure every room had a working smoke detector.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.