Driver Arrested, Stolen Pickup Recovered After Sapulpa Chase

Sapulpa Police arrested a man they say led officers on a chase in a stolen pickup early Friday.

They identified him as Christopher Brazeal.

Sapulpa Police Captain Glenn Coffey says officers noticed an expired tag on a Dodge pickup near Main and Bryan. When they attempted to stop the truck, the driver took off. After a short pursuit, Brazeal jumped out of the moving truck and ran off, they said.

The truck struck a utility pole at Washington and Maple and came to a stop in a ditch.

Police arrested Brazeal a few minutes later.