Repair Crew Finally Finds Leak In Boynton's Water System

City leaders in Boynton say they hope to have the city's water system repaired tonight.

The city has been under a precautionary boil order for weeks. Officials said a loss of pressure in the water system had led to potential contamination.

1/27/2017 Related Story: Boynton Residents Again Coping Without Water

The city says it believes it's found the location of the leak and expects to have it repaired Friday evening.

In the meantime, Boynton residents can stop by city hall to pick up clean drinking water from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.