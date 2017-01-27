Child Sexual Abuse Suspect Surrenders To Tulsa Police

The suspect in a child sexual abuse case surrendered to police, just hours after police turned to the public for help in finding him.

They were looking for Bobby Dale Roberts, 36.

Tulsa County prosecutors charged him with two counts of child sexual abuse on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Police say since then Roberts left his Tulsa home, abandoned his car, turned his cell phone off and not returned to work.

Family members either did not know or refused to say where he was, police said.

Police said he surrendered late Friday afternoon.