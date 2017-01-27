93-Year-Old OK Veteran Surprised With Bronze Star

When Congressman Jim Bridenstine's office heard what happened, they stepped in to replace the medal.

Bob Balch said a family member lost his medal about a decade ago.

A 93-year-old Oklahoma veteran has a Bronze Star again.

So, during a ceremony at University Village Friday, Bridenstine’s staff surprised him with four medals.

“I really didn't, I had no idea. It's been a wonderful surprise. Thank you for everything,” he said.

Balch said he was given the Bronze Star for helping save a wounded soldier during the Battle of the Bulge.