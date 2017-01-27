Organization Partners With TIA To Help Soldiers Relax - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Organization Partners With TIA To Help Soldiers Relax

Posted: Updated:
The organization Things We Read has set up a book shelf at Tulsa International, from which service members and veterans can take a free book. The organization Things We Read has set up a book shelf at Tulsa International, from which service members and veterans can take a free book.
Garrison Haning with Things We Read. Garrison Haning with Things We Read.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Soldiers moving through Tulsa's airport have a new resource to help them relax.

The organization Things We Read has set up a book shelf at Tulsa International, from which service members and veterans can take a free book.

Things We Read hopes to offer a better way for soldiers to unwind.

"Our soldiers were coming back off of mission and immediately sitting down in front of the Xbox and going right back to looking at bad guys," said Garrison Haning with Things We Read.

TIA is only the second airport for the fledgling organization.

They've partnered with American Airlines and hope to, someday, be in every airport where American flies.

The organization could use your help to put more books into more airports. You can find more information here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.