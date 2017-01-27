Organization Partners With TIA To Help Soldiers Relax

The organization Things We Read has set up a book shelf at Tulsa International, from which service members and veterans can take a free book.

Soldiers moving through Tulsa's airport have a new resource to help them relax.

Things We Read hopes to offer a better way for soldiers to unwind.

"Our soldiers were coming back off of mission and immediately sitting down in front of the Xbox and going right back to looking at bad guys," said Garrison Haning with Things We Read.

TIA is only the second airport for the fledgling organization.

They've partnered with American Airlines and hope to, someday, be in every airport where American flies.

The organization could use your help to put more books into more airports. You can find more information here.