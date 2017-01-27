Broken Arrow Man Found Guilty Of Toddler’s Murder

A jury convicted a Broken Arrow man in the death of a toddler.

The jury recommended a life sentence for Jon Scarce.

Police arrested Scarce in 2015 for the death of 3-year-old Chance Trapp.

Doctors said the child had a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain before he died.