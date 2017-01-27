Tulsa Educators, Parents Protest Trump Pick For Education Secretary

Friday, dozens of teachers and parents showed up at Senator James Lankford's office to speak out against Betsy DeVos.

Tulsa teachers are rallying against President Donald Trump's pick to lead the education department.

DeVos is a billionaire and supporter of charter schools.

"We believe she is unqualified, unprepared and a threat to public education," the group said. "People have to continue fighting for democratic principles. I would like to encourage all teachers to keep on, don’t give up.”

Lankford didn't meet with the group because he was in Washington to speak at an anti-abortion rally.