Broken Arrow Creating More Housing In Rose District

Broken Arrow is making a push to get more housing in its award-winning downtown area.

And developers are starting to deliver - they're building a 16-unit townhouse complex near the Rose District.

Amanda Martin rents an apartment in the Rose District and she loves the location.

"I can walk everywhere,” she said. “I mean, I'm on my way to yoga. Me and my family can walk around, we go to the shops and restaurants and everything."

Martin said she'd like to live there permanently, and she'd like to see more options.

That's where William Leet and his development company Primus Properties come in. They're building the Oaks Off Main Street - 16 townhome units near Broadway and Main.

It’s the first housing complex of its kind in downtown Broken Arrow.

"This is the first time this project's been done with this type of density, these are individually owned homes, people are available to come in and do their own pick-outs and colors right now," Leet said.

The townhomes are within walking distance to all the stores and restaurants, and that’s the selling point.

Leet said, "We're in a time where everybody likes close proximity of their amenities and where they stay. This Rose District in Broken Arrow is set up exactly like that."

The city said, now, several developers are starting the process of building more places to live downtown.

At Oaks Off Main, crews are building a dozen two-bedroom homes starting at $170,000 each, as well as four three-story, four-bedroom homes starting at $270,000.

One's already sold, another is pending.

They should be finished in May.

