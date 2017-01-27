Broken Arrow Creating More Housing In Rose District - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Creating More Housing In Rose District

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Broken Arrow is making a push to get more housing in its award-winning downtown area. Broken Arrow is making a push to get more housing in its award-winning downtown area.
William Leet and his development company Primus Properties are building the Oaks Off Main Street. William Leet and his development company Primus Properties are building the Oaks Off Main Street.
The townhomes are within walking distance to all the stores and restaurants, and that’s the selling point. The townhomes are within walking distance to all the stores and restaurants, and that’s the selling point.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow is making a push to get more housing in its award-winning downtown area.

And developers are starting to deliver - they're building a 16-unit townhouse complex near the Rose District.

Amanda Martin rents an apartment in the Rose District and she loves the location.

"I can walk everywhere,” she said. “I mean, I'm on my way to yoga. Me and my family can walk around, we go to the shops and restaurants and everything."

Martin said she'd like to live there permanently, and she'd like to see more options.

That's where William Leet and his development company Primus Properties come in. They're building the Oaks Off Main Street - 16 townhome units near Broadway and Main.

It’s the first housing complex of its kind in downtown Broken Arrow.

"This is the first time this project's been done with this type of density, these are individually owned homes, people are available to come in and do their own pick-outs and colors right now," Leet said.

The townhomes are within walking distance to all the stores and restaurants, and that’s the selling point.

Leet said, "We're in a time where everybody likes close proximity of their amenities and where they stay. This Rose District in Broken Arrow is set up exactly like that."

The city said, now, several developers are starting the process of building more places to live downtown.

At Oaks Off Main, crews are building a dozen two-bedroom homes starting at $170,000 each, as well as four three-story, four-bedroom homes starting at $270,000.

One's already sold, another is pending.

They should be finished in May.

You can find more information here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.