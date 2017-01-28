Appeals Court Upholds Pittsburg County Man's Manslaughter Convic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Appeals Court Upholds Pittsburg County Man's Manslaughter Conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the first-degree manslaughter conviction and 32 year sentence of a Pittsburg County man.

The court on Friday rejected an appeal by 30-year-old Lloyd Buck on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

Buck was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 beating death of 58-year-old Kenneth Flick of Quinton, but was convicted on the lesser manslaughter count.

Buck testified during his trial that he hit Flick several times with a hammer after Flick threatened him, then hit him in the face.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

