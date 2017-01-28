DA: Attorneys In Fatal Tulsa Police Shooting Acting Unethically

Tulsa County's District Attorney says attorneys for a Tulsa police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year are acting unethically by listing evidence in documents that wasn't allowed in court.

Special Coverage: Terence Crutcher Police Shooting

In paperwork filed with the court, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said that attorneys for officer Betty Shelby tried to influence public opinion by alleging in documents that a homicide detective told prosecutors they would lose any case they brought against her.

1/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa DA Responds To Request That Charges Be Dropped Against Betty Shelby

Defense attorneys say the first-degree manslaughter case lacks substance and was only filed as "a political move" to head off any civil unrest.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher and is due in court Wednesday, February 1st, when a judge will decide a motion by her attorneys to dismiss the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.