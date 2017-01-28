Fire Damages Tulsa Home's Garage

Firefighters say no one was injured when a Tulsa home's garage caught fire late Friday.

The Tulsa Fire Department was called to the home in the 5900 block of East Latimer Place just before 10 p.m.

Fire Captain Tim Halowell says they were initially told someone had gone into the garage and had not come out. He says they searched the garage and home but didn't find anyone.

The fire was put out before it could spread to the rest of the home.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.