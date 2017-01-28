John Hurt, 'Elephant Man' Star, Dead At 77 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

John Hurt, 'Elephant Man' Star, Dead At 77

John Hurt. [AP] John Hurt. [AP]
LONDON -

John Hurt, British actor and “Elephant Man” star, is dead at 77.

“Sadly the story is indeed true,” his agent, Charles McDonald, said in a statement on Friday following reports about Hurt’s death. “A statement will be forthcoming in due course.”

Hurt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, the BBC reported.  

The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in “Midnight Express” and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man.” Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He terrified audiences in “Alien,” and spoofed that very same scene in “Spaceballs.” 

As prolific as ever, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film “Jackie” as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady. Hurt leaves behind a few production credits, including Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” where Hurt plays Neville Chamberlain. 

Author J.K. Rowling commented on his death, expressing sadness about the actor who played Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter movies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

