Tulsa Health Services Group Hosts ACA Enrollment Event

The deadline to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is getting closer and Morton Comprehensive Health Services is hosting one last event Saturday to help people sign up.

Morton Comprehensive Health Services is expecting about 100 people to show up. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MCHS, located at 1334 N. Lansing in Tulsa.

MCHS said people should bring their proof of income and identification documents and it should take 30 minutes to an hour to get people signed up depending on how many they have in their families.

MCHS officials said this weekend is an ideal time to beat the rush before the Tuesday, January 31 deadline.

"Take advantage of the weekend and start early so you can make your choices, there are 10 or 12 plans to choose from," said Steve Goldman, Health Care Navigator. "Take advantage of being ahead of the crowd for the Tuesday deadline."

MCHS also provided information on what people can expect to happen to their insurance with President Trump's goal to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The deadline to have health insurance for this year under the affordable care act is January 31.

A common worry is that if people sign up now for the Affordable Care Act, will they lose their insurance.

"Not at all. In fact, the good thing about this insurance is that it's good for all of 2017. It's a contract between the client and the provider," said Ana Bonham, Health Resource Advocates. "So, you are good for all of 2017."

For more information or to sign up, call 1-800-318-2596 or go online to healthcare.gov.