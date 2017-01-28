Airlines Turning Away Passengers Following Trump Travel Ban

Qatar Airways is advising passengers bound for the United States from seven newly banned majority Muslim countries that they need to have either a U.S. green card or diplomatic visa to travel.

A statement on the company’s website says: “Nationals of the following countries: Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen ... may travel to the U.S. only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green card) or any of the below visas.”

Update on entry requirements to the United States. Please visit https://t.co/PVfW0x7kvH — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 28, 2017

It listed foreign government, United Nations, international organization and NATO visas.

Dutch airline KLM confirmed to CBS News that it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees.

Manel Vrijenhoek, at KLM’s press office, told the Associated Press said the seven were due to fly with KLM from different airports around the world. Vrijenhoek said she had no specifics on their nationalities.

Iran's foreign ministry is suggesting the country will limit issuing visas to American tourists in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of immigration and visas for nationals from Muslim countries including Iran.

The official IRNA news agency Saturday carried a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry that says Iran will resort to "counteraction" to Trump's executive order.

The statement says: "Iran, to defend the dignity of the great Iranian nation, will implement the principle of reciprocity until the removal of the insulting restriction against Iranian nationals."

The statement adds: "It will apply corresponding legal, consular and political actions."

The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since 1979 when militants stormed the U.S. embassy.

Earlier, airport officials in Cairo said seven U.S.-bound migrants - six from Iraq and one from Yemen - were prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York’s JFK airport.

Cairo airport officials say the five U.S.-bound Iraqi migrants from one family would return to Iraq.

They said the five will spend Saturday night at Cairo airport and leave for Irbil, capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, Sunday morning.

They added that the sixth U.S.-bound migrant, a Yemeni national, left the airport to return to Cairo, where he resides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.