Teenage Robbery Suspect Breaks Leg Running From Tulsa Police

One of the suspects in the robbery fell from a fence as he tried to escape, police said. One of the suspects in the robbery fell from a fence as he tried to escape, police said.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for several teenagers they say stole a woman's car after grabbing her keys.  Police say while an elderly woman was walking to her car around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 51st and Yale, a group of boys came up to her, took her keys and drove off with her car. 

An officer spotted the stolen car and followed it, but the group of guys inside got out and ran away.

Police say as they started running after the teenagers, an officer heard someone yelling and screaming, followed that sound and found one of the boys.  He was lying on the ground with a broken leg after police say he tried to climb a fence to get away. 

That juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Tulsa police say they used a helicopter and a K9 to search for the other teens - but haven't found them yet. 

