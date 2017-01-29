Tulsa Boat Show Kicks Off Monday

Dozens of canoes, boats, and trailers are packing the the River Spirit Expo - ahead of the 61st annual Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel show. Organizers tell us outdoor lovers can find everything from camping equipment to yachts.

Plus, they can enjoy the view from a very unique perspective.

"In fact, this year, we added a zipline, first time in Tulsa that we've got it," said Jennifer Miracle, show manager. "You are going to be able to fly across the entire span of the lower level and see the show from a bird's eye view."

A portion of the proceeds is going to benefit Night Light Tulsa, which helps Tulsa's homeless community. The show kicks off Monday, January 30, and runs through next Sunday.

