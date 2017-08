Two Jenks students diagnosed with tuberculosis are now back in school. Jenks Public Schools says both students are healthy and have been cleared by the health department to go back to class.

The Tulsa Health Department finished its investigation and says no students are at risk for contracting the potentially deadly disease at school.

The two students were diagnosed in November, 2016.

