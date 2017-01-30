Green Country Gets A Spring Preview This Afternoon - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Green Country Gets A Spring Preview This Afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone

The first part of the week will be rather uneventful regarding any big weather changes but the 2nd half of the week will allow the pattern to change and bring a system into the state for the weekend. This will more than likely bring some shower activity into part of the state by Saturday and exiting sometime Sunday.  

Before this occurs, some light precipitation may occur Thursday or Friday, but mostly across the southern sections, and the probability will remain rather low.  Weather today will feature more spring-like conditions, including southwest winds, temps in the mid to upper 60s, and a high fire danger.

The fire weather concerns will be back again today as spread conditions are enhanced due to the warmer weather this afternoon, the low moisture content in the atmosphere, the expectation of southwest winds, and the antecedent dormant vegetation across the state.  As we’ve discusses many times during the past few weeks, the fire danger issues will not go away for the next month or so, but will become even higher at certain times when atmospheric-environmental conditions provide a higher fire-spread potential.  

Today is one of those days, so please avoid all activity that may start a fire.  

WARN Interactive Radar

The upper air pattern will bring a weak front into the northern half of the state later tonight or Tuesday before stalling across northern OK.   A second and stronger surge of colder air will arrive Wednesday and drive the boundary all the way across the state.  This will bring temps down another 10 to 15 degrees for daytime highs Wednesday through the end of the week.  Basically it will get colder for the 2nd half of the week.

Thursday a small disturbance may provide enough lift to squeeze-out some light showers or sprinkles, but the odds will remain low and mostly for the southern sections.  Friday into the weekend, a short wave disturbance will rotate out of the Rockies and into the state providing much stronger lift for some precipitation chances across the area by Saturday.  

Connect With News On 6 Mobile Products

We anticipate enough low level moisture will be streaming back into the state by the weekend to allow for some precipitation across part of eastern OK.   The wave will exit the state sometime Sunday afternoon or evening taking the chances out of the area.   I should also mention that we do have some conflicting data with this system with one scenario weaker, colder, and drier and the other data wetter.   We have sided with the wetter solution at this point. Regardless, the system would be exiting the area late Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.