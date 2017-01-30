Green Country Gets A Spring Preview This Afternoon

The first part of the week will be rather uneventful regarding any big weather changes but the 2nd half of the week will allow the pattern to change and bring a system into the state for the weekend. This will more than likely bring some shower activity into part of the state by Saturday and exiting sometime Sunday.

Before this occurs, some light precipitation may occur Thursday or Friday, but mostly across the southern sections, and the probability will remain rather low. Weather today will feature more spring-like conditions, including southwest winds, temps in the mid to upper 60s, and a high fire danger.

The fire weather concerns will be back again today as spread conditions are enhanced due to the warmer weather this afternoon, the low moisture content in the atmosphere, the expectation of southwest winds, and the antecedent dormant vegetation across the state. As we’ve discusses many times during the past few weeks, the fire danger issues will not go away for the next month or so, but will become even higher at certain times when atmospheric-environmental conditions provide a higher fire-spread potential.

Today is one of those days, so please avoid all activity that may start a fire.

The upper air pattern will bring a weak front into the northern half of the state later tonight or Tuesday before stalling across northern OK. A second and stronger surge of colder air will arrive Wednesday and drive the boundary all the way across the state. This will bring temps down another 10 to 15 degrees for daytime highs Wednesday through the end of the week. Basically it will get colder for the 2nd half of the week.

Thursday a small disturbance may provide enough lift to squeeze-out some light showers or sprinkles, but the odds will remain low and mostly for the southern sections. Friday into the weekend, a short wave disturbance will rotate out of the Rockies and into the state providing much stronger lift for some precipitation chances across the area by Saturday.

We anticipate enough low level moisture will be streaming back into the state by the weekend to allow for some precipitation across part of eastern OK. The wave will exit the state sometime Sunday afternoon or evening taking the chances out of the area. I should also mention that we do have some conflicting data with this system with one scenario weaker, colder, and drier and the other data wetter. We have sided with the wetter solution at this point. Regardless, the system would be exiting the area late Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

