Fire Destroys Creek County Mobile Home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Creek County overnight.

The home was located near 153rd West Avenue and the Turner Turnpike.

The woman who owns it says a loud noise woke her up at about 1 a.m. She lives next door and says no one has lived in the home for months.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly but the home is a total lost.

The owner said her son lived there for awhile, but it had been vacant so long there weren't even utilities hooked up.