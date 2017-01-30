Tulsa Police: Convicted Felon Wanted For Assault, Burglary

Tulsa Police issued a Most Wanted bulletin for 28-year-old Deveron Mayfield. Mayfield is wanted on several assault and battery charges. When captured, he'll be held on a $203,000 bond.

Charges against Mayfield include domestic assault and battery by strangulation, two counts of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, domestic assault and battery and first-degree robbery.

A search of Oklahoma Department of Corrections records shows he has a criminal history with convictions in Muskogee County. Those include burglary, firearms, assault and other convictions. He was released from prison in April of last year.

In addition to the Tulsa County charges, Mayfield has warrants out for his arrest in Wagoner County.

Deveron Mayfield has black hair and brown eyes, is 5'06" and 152 pounds. He has several tattoos including a star under his right eye, "most" on his right hand and "hated" on his left.

There is a reward for information leading to his capture. Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you can help find him.