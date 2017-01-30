Armed Men Rob Tulsa Starbucks At 51st And Harvard

Tulsa Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at the Starbucks at 51st and Harvard. Police say two men armed with pistol demanded cash from the register around 6 a.m. Monday, January 30.

They left in a gray Dodge Durango and drove into the Graystone Apartment complex, officers said. Police recovered the Durango which turned out to be stolen. Officers told News On 6 it was stolen two days ago.

The two men got away. Officers believe the men had another car waiting in the lot to help make their escape.

Police did not have a good description of them.