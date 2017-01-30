Claremore Junior High Temporarily Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

ONG repaired a gas leak that forced the evacuation of Will Rogers Junior High School in Claremore Monday.

Claremore Police said officers responded to the junior high school after a report of a gas leak. Will Rogers Junior High is located at 1915 North Florence.

One of the school administrators noticed a gas smell and school officials immediately evacuated students to the performing arts center across the street, said Claremore Public Schools PIO Jamie Brace.

Brace said the leak was outside the building on ONG's side.

"We called the authorities to check for that gas leak to see if it was inside or outside our building," Brace said. "It is outside our building on the ONG side and they are working on it now."

Brace said students would be receiving sack lunches Monday since the gas was turned off.

Students were able to return to class after the all-clear was given.