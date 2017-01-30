BAPD Searching For Missing/Endangered Teenager - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing/ endangered juvenile. 

Aeriona Marie Pauley, 15, was last seen January 1, 2017, in Broken Arrow, BAPD wrote in a January 30 news release. 

Pauley is 5’9”, 160 pounds, has brown eyes and wears braces. Her hair is naturally brunette but may be colored blonde. Pauley is considered at-risk and does not have her required prescription medication. 

If you know of her whereabouts or can provide any additional information that may help in locating her, contact Det. Mark Back with the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-451-8200 ext. 8723 or email him at mback@brokenarrowok.gov. 

BAPD said you can also visit the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children's website for more information.

