News: Crime

Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa's 6th Homicide Of 2017

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have identified the victim of the city's sixth homicide of 2017 as a 54-year-old Tulsa man. 

George Warkins was shot and killed January 26, 2017, by his stepfather at a home located at 2015 W. Matthew Brady Street, Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker said. 

Warkins' mother and stepfather were questioned by detectives and police said an argument led to the shooting. 

Police said when they arrived at the scene, a 76-year-old man had blood on his face and claimed his stepson had beat him. Police said the man then took police to the backyard where the stepson was shot dead.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said. 

"We continue to investigate the case and have not presented the report to the Tulsa County DA Office," Walker said. 

According to online court documents, Warkins has a long criminal history including second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

