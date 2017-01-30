2 People Charged In Death Of Broken Arrow Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

2 People Charged In Death Of Broken Arrow Woman

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow police and the US Marshals Service arrested a man and a woman Monday in connection with the death of 39-year-old Debra Morgan, according to a BAPD news release. 

Richard P. Spaulding and Sonia R. Weidenfelder were taken into custody without incident, and both were charged with first-degree murder for Morgan's death, police said.

Spaulding, 43, and Morgan, 34, had a child together, and Weidenfelder is believed to be Spaulding's fiancée, police said.

BAPD says Morgan's body was discovered by a family member November 7, 2016, at her home in the 4400 block of West Quincy Street.

The medical examiner determined Morgan cause of death as a gun shot wound to the head.

