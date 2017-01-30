2 People Charged In Death Of Broken Arrow Woman

Debra Morgan's body was found November 7, 2016, by a relative. She'd been shot in the head.

Broken Arrow police and the US Marshals Service arrested a man and a woman Monday in connection with the death of 39-year-old Debra Morgan, according to a BAPD news release.

Richard P. Spaulding and Sonia R. Weidenfelder were taken into custody without incident, and both were charged with first-degree murder for Morgan's death, police said.

1/21/2016 Related Story: Broken Arrow Woman's Death Investigated As Homicide

Spaulding, 43, and Morgan, 34, had a child together, and Weidenfelder is believed to be Spaulding's fiancée, police said.

BAPD says Morgan's body was discovered by a family member November 7, 2016, at her home in the 4400 block of West Quincy Street.

The medical examiner determined Morgan cause of death as a gun shot wound to the head.