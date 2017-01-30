New Fire Truck Could Be Game Changer For Sapulpa Firefighters

"We cover 92 square miles - 23 of that is our incorporated city limits," said Chief David Taylor.

In Sapulpa, a new, much larger fire truck could be a game changer for firefighters.

Some of the biggest challenges for firefighters during wildfire season is getting to remote areas and having enough water to fight fires.

Most fire trucks carry between 500 and 1,000 gallons of water, but the new truck carries triple that, and firefighters say it could save lives.

In an area that’s seen its share of dangerous and destructive wildfires, a new fire truck will make a huge difference for Sapulpa firefighters.

For one thing, it's powerful - with a 350-horsepower engine. And, its tank is much larger than any of the other trucks the Sapulpa department has, holding 3,000 gallons of water.

Firefighters say having more water is critical in fighting fires in Creek County.

"We cover 92 square miles - 23 of that is our incorporated city limits," said Chief David Taylor.

So the rest is in rural and often very rugged areas without access to water.

Taylor said the new truck will allow firefighters to bring more water with them, and less time shuttling water to a fire means more time being able to put out the flames.

"A lot of times, when you get out on structure fires, even the brush fires, water supply is huge," he said.

The fire chief said learning how to drive a truck that big and heavy takes a lot of practice, so training will have to take place the next few weeks before the truck is ready to hit the road.