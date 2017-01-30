Special Equipment Helped OHP Air Crew Quickly Locate Downed Plan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Special Equipment Helped OHP Air Crew Quickly Locate Downed Plane

Posted: Updated:
At any moment, troopers from the OHP's air support division can get a call to be anywhere in the state. At any moment, troopers from the OHP's air support division can get a call to be anywhere in the state.
"One thing that the highway patrol does, is that we're able to go, and we have the manpower to stay until we get resolution,” Trooper Hank Jenks said. "One thing that the highway patrol does, is that we're able to go, and we have the manpower to stay until we get resolution,” Trooper Hank Jenks said.
On Thursday, the patrol's helicopter was called to the Grove area to look for Bob Hudson and his missing plane. On Thursday, the patrol's helicopter was called to the Grove area to look for Bob Hudson and his missing plane.
GROVE, Oklahoma -

Spotting a downed aircraft near Grove last week only took Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers minutes once they got in the air.

When the Oklahoma Highway Patrol learned there was a downed aircraft near Zena last week they dispatched a helicopter, and in minutes of it getting there, they found the plane, thanks to some special equipment.

At any moment, troopers from the OHP's air support division can get a call to be anywhere in the state.

On Thursday, the patrol's helicopter was called to the Grove area to look for Bob Hudson and his missing plane.

1/26/2017 Related Story: Investigation Begins Into Fatal Delaware County Plane Crash

Within minutes, the OHP helicopter pilots found the downed plane in a field near the Zena airport.

"One thing that the highway patrol does, is that we're able to go, and we have the manpower to stay until we get resolution,” Trooper Hank Jenks said. “Obviously, in this case, it wasn't the resolution we hoped for, but we did get resolution; not only for the family but for all of the agencies that were responding."

The quick search was made possible by special equipment on the helicopter. OHP said it's the only state agency that has the search technology.

When Hudson's plane went down, an emergency beacon started broadcasting.

"They respond to impact. If certain Gs are met, certain impact is met, that transmitter will go off and it will emit a tone that all other aircraft have the ability to receive," Jenks said. "We have the ability to not only receive signal, but to hone in on it to go to it. It was really the only that allowed us to find that downed aircraft that night so quickly."

Trooper Eddie Rose said, "Time is of the essence, and knowing that we had the capability to deploy this kind of an aircraft and get there and track down an aircraft as fast as it can - it can be a lifesaver."

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the crash.

  • NewsMore>>

  • A Few Scattered Showers, Increasing Heat Index Values Ahead

    A Few Scattered Showers, Increasing Heat Index Values Ahead

    A dose of summer heat is returning for our Saturday, but more storms are on the way to impact parts of our weekend! 

    More >>

    A dose of summer heat is returning for our Saturday, but more storms are on the way to impact parts of our weekend! 

    More >>

  • Tulsa Magnet School Needs More Students To Enroll

    Tulsa Magnet School Needs More Students To Enroll

    A unique magnet school in Tulsa needs more students so it can function like a micro-society.   If you have a child sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, and haven't signed them up for school yet, you may want to check out Monroe Demonstration Middle School. This is not your typical school experience. So, if you think your child is ready for a real-world challenge, this could be the place that launches them and makes them love to learn. "Such an e...More >>
    A unique magnet school in Tulsa needs more students so it can function like a micro-society.   If you have a child sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, and haven't signed them up for school yet, you may want to check out Monroe Demonstration Middle School. This is not your typical school experience. So, if you think your child is ready for a real-world challenge, this could be the place that launches them and makes them love to learn. "Such an e...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.