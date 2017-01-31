Man Charged In Sapulpa Double Homicide

The man police say robbed a Sapulpa convenience store and killed the owner and a customer has been charged with murder. Heath Haney is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He will be held in the Creek County jail without bond.

The charges were filed Monday, January 31, one week after he was arrested and a day after a vigil honoring the two victims. Police believe Heath Haney came into the Gas and Shopping convenience store two Sundays ago, shot owner Mohid Khandker and customer Bob Fields, stole items from the store and left.

He was caught the next day in Delaware County thanks to a homeowner's high-tech surveillance system that sent an alert to his phone that someone was on his property. Deputies responded and caught Haney.

Court records show his next court date is Tuesday, February 7, 2017.