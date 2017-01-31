Man Charged In Sapulpa Double Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Charged In Sapulpa Double Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Heath Haney mug shot. Heath Haney mug shot.
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The man police say robbed a Sapulpa convenience store and killed the owner and a customer has been charged with murder. Heath Haney is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He will be held in the Creek County jail without bond.

The charges were filed Monday, January 31, one week after he was arrested and a day after a vigil honoring the two victims. Police believe Heath Haney came into the Gas and Shopping convenience store two Sundays ago, shot owner Mohid Khandker and customer Bob Fields, stole items from the store and left.

1/29/2017 Related Story: Sapulpa Community Remembers Shooting Victims At Vigil

He was caught the next day in Delaware County thanks to a homeowner's high-tech surveillance system that sent an alert to his phone that someone was on his property. Deputies responded and caught Haney.

Court records show his next court date is Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.