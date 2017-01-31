City Of Tulsa Repairing Waterline Breaks

A busy downtown Tulsa intersection will remain closed through Wednesday afternoon following a waterline leak, according to the City of Tulsa. A 4-inch waterline was repaired Tuesday morning at 4th and Boulder, but repairs to the street will take longer.

A contractor will pour concrete then overlay the road with asphalt, according to a news release. The road should be open for traffic by sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The city is also repairing a leak at Apache and Yale that had water shooting into the air during rush hour traffic.