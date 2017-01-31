Claremore Woman Escapes Burning Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Woman Escapes Burning Home


CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A woman escaped her burning home in Claremore Tuesday as she was getting ready for work.

Claremore firefighters said the woman heard her fire alarms going off at the duplex on Cornerstone Lane.  

They said she tried to run downstairs only to find thick black smoke. 

She was eventually able to get through that smoke and out the door. A neighbor called 911 and when firefighters got there, they said they had to keep the fire from spreading to the duplex building next door.

"No question that the smoke detectors saved her from having to go out the window or that it saved her life," said Claremore Fire Battalion Chief Marty Osbourne. 

Investigators said the home is a total loss and the duplex attached to it has some smoke damage. 

The Red Cross said it's going to help both families. 

